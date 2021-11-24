March 2020

The exes ran into each other at Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin’s engagement party for the first time since their breakup. “Everybody was having a good time — it was fun. Her and Jed, they were all fine. Everybody was fine,” Brown’s pal Demi Burnett told Entertainment Tonight after the event. “I think Hannah’s doing everything she needs to be doing and she’s figuring it out. Her life has been so busy for so long and so now she’s getting to reconvene with all her friends. Everybody can coexist and she’s mature about it and I really respect that.”

The former Bachelorette later wrote about the encounter in her November 2021 memoir, God Bless This Mess. “We avoided each other at first, until I got up the courage to walk right up to him and say hello. I didn’t want it to be awkward,” Brown wrote. “He said he was doing good, and I said, ‘Good. Good for you.’ And that was about it.”