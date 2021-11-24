May 2020

Brown reflected on her and Wyatt’s engagement on the one-year anniversary of the monumental moment.

“I remember that day. I don’t like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her in Greece moments before Wyatt got down on one knee. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life … but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would.’ I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, ‘this ain’t it’ (funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn’t shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here.”