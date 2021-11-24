November 2021

Hannah recalled her time in the fantasy suites during season 15 of The Bachelorette when writing her memoir, God Mess This Bless, noting why she chose to sleep with both Wyatt and third-place contestant Peter Weber.

“I slept with more men in one week than I’d slept with in my entire life,” she wrote, explaining that Weber’s date was first and then three days later she had sex with Wyatt. “The sex wasn’t as good as it was with Peter,” she admitted, noting that she felt “safe” with the singer and knew she wanted to pick him, which was one of the reasons she didn’t sleep with Cameron during his overnight date.

Hannah later revealed that after she and Wyatt got engaged, she told him that she had slept with Weber during their fantasy suite date.

“He wanted to know if he was better in bed than Peter, and I lied and said ‘Yes.’ I didn’t want to bruise his ego any more than it was already bruised,” she wrote. “He also asked me if his thing was bigger than Peter’s. Why do guys always ask that? ‘I don’t even remember.’ I told him.”