October 2021

Wyatt reflected on his and Hannah’s split during an appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast, claiming the Bachelorette producers wouldn’t let him tell her about his ex Stevens in private.

“I got into the habit of reading some of the things that people were saying [about me]. And then got in the habit of feeling like I needed to respond, which I did, [but] I don’t owe anything to anyone,” he explained, noting he thought fans’ reaction the drama was “comical” at first. “The only [person] that I needed to talk to at the time was Hannah. … no one else needed to know anything.”

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native claimed that the showrunners “absolutely insisted” that he “hash it out with [Hannah] in person.” He alleged that the point of doing it publicly was so that viewers could “come at me and totally just roast me.”

He recalled receiving “thousands” of negative DMs after the breakup played out on TV. “It would [be full] of people just saying crazy stuff, like, suicidal stuff, jump off a bridge, like, ‘You should kill yourself. You’re done,’” Wyatt said. “Like, all of this, like, about my music, about my life, about my family, like, all down the line.”