Nick Viall

“Someone should teach Heather how to show up late for a season #TheBachelor,” Nick, who crashed Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, joked.

The season 21 Bachelor added, “Either Heather just wanted to be on TV or Hannah Brown’s a terrible friend for not giving her Matt’s number.”

In another tweet, Nick suggested that Heather “begged to come” on the season.