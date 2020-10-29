Hannah Brown Was ‘Broken’ After Reality TV Journey: I Didn't 'Like' Myself

Hannah Was ‘Not OK’ on ‘DWTS’

“I think I found the hardest, most draining distraction I could find to not deal with what had gone on,” Brown admitted. “It was just back-to-back-to-back. I’m so thankful for winning and it was the best experience. … [But] it’s not only hard emotionally, but physically, I’m still [recovering]. You have a physical therapist and doctors on staff, but it’s a ‘we’re going to ease the pain so you can get through.’ … And that’s how I lived my life, like, ‘I’m getting through, but we haven’t fixed the problems yet.’”

Brown went on to admit that she was so “not OK” during her stint on DWTS. “I was having breakdowns,” she said.