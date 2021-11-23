Peter Was Better in Bed Than Jed

Brown wrote that she went into filming The Bachelorette with no intention to have sex, but as fans know, she was intimate with two of three of the finalists — Weber and Wyatt. “I slept with more men in one week than I’d slept with in my entire life,” she wrote. Weber’s overnight date was first. Three days later, it was time for her fantasy suite with Wyatt. While she wrote that her emotional connection with Wyatt was deeper, “the sex wasn’t as good as it was with Peter.” Still, she felt “safe” with the singer and knew she wanted to pick him, which was one of the reasons she didn’t sleep with Cameron during the last overnight date.

Fast-forward to Wyatt and Brown spending the night together after their engagement and she had to break the news to her new fiancé that she slept with Weber on the show — something Wyatt didn’t see coming.

“He wanted to know if he was better in bed than Peter, and I lied and said ‘Yes.’ I didn’t want to bruise his ego any more than it was already bruised,” she wrote. “He also asked me if his thing was bigger than Peter’s. Why do guys always ask that? ‘I don’t even remember.’ I told him.”