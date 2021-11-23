Returning for Peter’s Season

While Brown was competing on Dancing With the Stars in September 2019, Bachelor producers approached her to make an appearance on Weber’s premiere to give back the pilot’s wings he gave her on her night one. While it was “the last thing [she] wanted to do,” Brown agreed because she was under contract with the network. She also felt like she messed up after feeling like Wyatt didn’t care about her and Cameron moved on so quickly. Brown described her first appearance on Weber’s season as a form of PTSD, noting she sat in the limo for over an hour and was a mess, but ultimately got through it. On September 24, 2019 — Brown’s birthday — producers called again to host one of Weber’s group dates.

“I got the impression the girls didn’t want me there. I didn’t want to be there. I’m pretty sure Peter felt awkward, too,” she recalled about the “intimate stories” date. After she walked off upset, Weber followed. “While they showed some of our discussion on TV, a lot of it wasn’t aired,” she wrote. “And a lot of it made my heart hurt all over again. The biggest thing, the one that took my breath away, is that Peter offered to quit the show if I’d take him back. ‘If you can say without a doubt that you want to be with me, I’ll quit the show,’ he said. … Looking in his eyes, seeing that passion and fight he had for me, I wanted to kiss him. But I couldn’t kiss him. The cameras were there. What a mess that would’ve been!”

After telling Weber he couldn’t leave the show for her — and she won’t join his journey because she was on DWTS — they went their separate ways. Brown also told him that if The Bachelor didn’t work out for him, she’d likely be single and open to exploring things after he wrapped. “I went back to my apartment, ate pizza on the floor with my friends who had flown all the way from Alabama to see me, and cried all over again,” she wrote.