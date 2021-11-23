The Luke P. Of It All

Brown admitted that she saw leaked photos of her contestants online before she handed her phone over to producers. As a result, she was waiting for Cameron to arrive on night one. “When I finally got to gaze into his eyes, I felt a little connection. I felt a little spark,” she wrote of Cameron. “I felt a little connection with Jed, and with Luke [Parker], too, who I had met before this season even started.”

As time went on, Parker became jealous, and they got into a heated confrontation when he started to question what she was going to do in the fantasy suite with the other guys. “He refused to get into the car, so I got even more explicit: I used the F-word to describe what Peter and I had done in the windmill,” she recalled. “I had no intention of breaking my promise to Peter [not to reveal we slept together]. I wanted to keep what we’d done a secret — but my emotions and temper got the best of me. And it was all captured on camera.”