Nick Viall, Amanda Stanton and More ‘Bachelor’ Alums Have Opinions on Who Hannah Brown Should End Up With

Bachelor Nation Has Opinions on Who Hannah B. Should Pick
Nick Viall

The former Bachelor made it clear that he isn’t a fan of Jed. “Hot Take: Jed is a better liar than he is a musician,” he tweeted after the June 24 episode aired.

On Monday, Nick slammed the musician again.

“Hannah literally had to ask Jed on a date when he was without his guitar, to ensure wouldn’t bust it out at some point #TheBachelorette,” he tweeted. “Is it just me or does ever line that comes out of Jed sound like a song lyric he wrote that he’s tryout [SIC] on Hannah?”

On July 4, Viall commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram post promoting a sneak peek of the hometown dates, that reveal Wyatt’s mom isn’t completely welcoming of Brown. “Probably because she can’t keep track of all his girlfriends,” he wrote.

