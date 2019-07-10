Bachelor Nation Has Opinions on Who Hannah B. Should Pick

Nick Viall

The former Bachelor made it clear that he isn’t a fan of Jed. “Hot Take: Jed is a better liar than he is a musician,” he tweeted after the June 24 episode aired.

On Monday, Nick slammed the musician again.

“Hannah literally had to ask Jed on a date when he was without his guitar, to ensure wouldn’t bust it out at some point #TheBachelorette,” he tweeted. “Is it just me or does ever line that comes out of Jed sound like a song lyric he wrote that he’s tryout [SIC] on Hannah?”

On July 4, Viall commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram post promoting a sneak peek of the hometown dates, that reveal Wyatt’s mom isn’t completely welcoming of Brown. “Probably because she can’t keep track of all his girlfriends,” he wrote.