Eartha Kitt (Agatha K. Plummer)

The South Carolina native was an accomplished singer and actress, having starred in the likes of The Serpent Warriors, Living Doll, Fatal Instinct, The Emperor’s New Groove, Holes, My Life as a Teenage Robot, And Then Came Love and Wonder Pets. The accomplished singer was previously married to John William McDonald, with whom she shared daughter Kitt. The “Santa Baby” crooner died in December 2008 after a battle with colon cancer. She was 81.