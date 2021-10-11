Michelle Trachtenberg (Harriet M. Welsch)

Ahead of her film debut as the notebook-carrying sixth-grader in the Nick movie, Trachtenberg had bit parts on Clarissa Explains It All, Law & Order and All My Children. She later appeared in Meego, Inspector Gadget, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, EuroTrip and Six Feet Under. The New York native also starred in Ice Princess, 17 Again and played Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl. The Adventures of Pete & Pete alum previously dated Shawn Ashmore and Scott Sanford before she was linked to talent agent Jay Cohen. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that the actress had been dating the Gersh Agency partner for more than one year.