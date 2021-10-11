Rosie O’Donnell (Ole Golly)

The Rosie O’Donnell Show host had a lengthy career long before and after Harriet the Spy. She’s appeared in A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, The Flintstones, Tarzan, Queer as Folk, Nip/Tuck, Drop Dead Diva, Web Therapy, The Fosters and SMILF. O’Donnell also served as a talk show host on her self-titled daytime series and The View. The host was previously married to Kelli Carpenter and, later, Michelle Rounds. The comedian shares children Parker, Chelsea, Blake and Vivienne with Carpenter, and Dakota with Rounds.