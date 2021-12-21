Get the Tissues

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grint hinted that the special will make viewers feel a lot of “emotions,” adding that he, Watson and Radcliffe also had a lot of feelings about reuniting. “Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets, so it has incredible meaning to all of us,” he explained. “It’s been 10 years since we wrapped the last movie and we’ve seen each other quite a bit in between that, but not a great deal. So it was great to see them again and talk about it.”