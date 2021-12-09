Has a Trailer Been Released?

Two teasers have been released thus far, but no reunion footage was included. While the first teaser simply advertised the special with clips from past films, the second shows the actors getting ready to return to Hogwarts. Coltrane gets a letter that looks like an invitation to Hogwarts addressed to his coffee shop, and Lewis turns his over to see the iconic logo and red wax stamp. Williams wanders through the Hogwarts Express while a woman whose face is unseen (but certainly looks much like Watson) is walking on Platform 9 3/4.