The Poster

The first poster for the reunion special features the film’s stars, Radcliffe, Watson and Grint, standing in the middle of the Gryffindor common room. The three are surrounded by their now all-grown-up costars from the franchise, including Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright.

“Welcome back to where the magic began,” reads the image, which dropped on December 15.