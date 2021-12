The Teaser

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Watson said in a voiceover during the special’s official trailer, hugging Felton in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. Grint, for his part, noted that it was “the perfect time to sit down with everyone and reminisce,” while Radcliffe told the camera it was “so joyous” to celebrate working on the franchise. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here,” he gushed.