Alan Rickman (Severus Snape)

A former member of the U.K.’s Royal Shakespeare Company, Rickman made a name for himself both on the big screen and on the stage. Before portraying Hogwarts’ potions professor Severus Snape, he starred in Die Hard (1988), Love Actually (2003) and countless iconic films. Rickman died in London in January 2016, shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.