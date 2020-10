Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Radcliffe portrayed the titular role in all eight of the franchise’s blockbuster films and later moved onto work on smaller-scale projects, including 2013’s Horns and 2016’s Swiss Army Man. He has also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Cripple of Inishmaan and The Lifespan of a Fact. In 2020, he appeared alongside Ellie Kemper in Netflix’s interactive special, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.