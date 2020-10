David Thewlis (Remus Lupin)

Thewlis originally auditioned for the role of Quirinus Quirrell in the first Harry Potter film, but later made his Hogwarts debut in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Other notable credits include The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008) and Wonder Woman (2017). In 2018, he voiced the Shame Wizard on Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth.