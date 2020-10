Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

After Harry Potter came to an end in 2011, the British actress took on roles in My Week with Marilyn (2011), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) and The Bling Ring (2013). In May 2014, Watson graduated from Brown University with a B.A. in English literature. Five years later, she tugged at viewers’ heartstrings as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.