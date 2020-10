Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

The Irish actress rose to prominence after playing quirky outcast Luna Lovegood and later lent her voice to a number of Harry Potter tie-in video games. In 2012, she appeared in the final popular web musical from StarKid Productions, A Very Potter Senior Year. Lynch joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for season 27 in 2018, finishing in third place with partner Keo Motsepe.