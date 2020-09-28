‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Gary Oldman (Sirius Black)

Oldman made his first appearance in the Harry Potter series in its third film, the Prisoner of Azkaban, playing Harry’s godfather Sirius Black. Throughout his storied career, the actor has won an Academy Award, three BAFTAs, two Critics’ Choice Awards, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. He has been married five times: to Lesley Manville from 1987 to 1990, Uma Thurman from 1990 to 1992, Donya Fiorentino from 1997 to 2001, Alexandra Edenborough from 2008 to 2015 and to Gisele Schmidt in 2017.