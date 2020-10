Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley)

A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Melling appeared in five of the eight Harry Potter films as Harry’s spoiled cousin, Dudley. In 2009, Melling was almost recast after losing so much weight that he looked “unrecognizable” in the role. More recently, he worked alongside Liam Neeson in the 2018 Coen brothers’ film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.