Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

The Brit portrayed unexpected hero Neville Longbottom in each of the Harry Potter films, making a triumphant final appearance in the Battle of Hogwarts in the eighth movie. He later played Jamie Bradley in BBC One’s The Syndicate and Corporal Gordon “Towerblock” House in the BBC Three comedy drama Bluestone 42. In May 2018, he married Angela Jones.