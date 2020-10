Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

Grint was Radcliffe’s right-hand man for a decade, playing Ron Weasley with an expert balance of emotion and comic relief. His more recent roles have been a departure from the Harry Potter universe, including World War II-inspired Into the White (2012) and biographical drama CBGB (2013). Grint welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome in May 2020.