Harry Styles Is Leading a Double Life in 1st ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

A First Look

The first teaser for My Policeman, which Prime Video released in June 2022, seems to hint at Tom and Patrick’s first meeting as they discuss a painting hanging in a museum. “You can sense the waves. You know how strong they are,” Styles’ character says in voiceover. “You feel they could crush you or take you under. You just have to let it take hold of you.” Alongside his description, there are quick flashes of Tom’s life and romance with Marion — as well as flashes of meaningful moments he shares with Patrick in secret.