Getting Closer

Rupert Everett, who worked alongside Styles and Corrin on the upcoming movie, hinted at when fans could expect to see the singer on the big screen. “Next year, I think,” Everett told Variety in August 2021. “It was lovely to make, it’s a great story from the book of the same name. I play someone who had a very bad stroke, a very different type of character. I had one scene with Harry Styles, he plays a younger version of another character and I was one of the old codgers. I really enjoyed it.”