A Second Chance?

The X Factor UK alum read a fan’s sign out loud during his fourth New York City concert in October 2021, which read, “I came with my ex for you.”

“I have questions,” the pop crooner noted, according to a recording of the moment via TikTok. “First of all, why is it for me? I think it might be for you.”

After the exes told Styles they’ve been “consciously uncoupled” for two weeks after a seven-month relationship, he noted, “You know it’s very nice that you guys are here together, it’s very mature. It’s very nice that you can enjoy an evening out, you know, as friends. Seven months and two weeks ago there was a time where you thought, ‘We like each other a lot.’ For tonight, I don’t know where your relationship’s at now — it’s clearly better than some people — let’s take it back all the way … let’s reminisce on a night seven months and two weeks ago when you two looked at each other, deep in your eyes, and thought, ‘Yeah, you’ll do.’”

He concluded his matchmaking advice at the time, “I wish you both all the best in your future endeavors whether separately [or] together.”