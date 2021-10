Games Are ‘Trash’

The “Fine Line” singer reminded his fans not to settle for someone who doesn’t make them feel secure in their relationship after spotting a fan’s sign that read, “Should I text him? He explained, “If you’re wondering if we’re playing games? If you’re wondering, should I text him? Should I not text him? … My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!”