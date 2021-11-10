Harry Styles Tells Fan to Say 'Bye-Bye' to a 'Controlling' Ex

Keeping Their Standards High

While Styles is happy to give romantic tips during his shows, he helped one Portland concertgoer decide not to reunite with a former flame during the November 2021 show.

When an audience member asked Styles if they should give a guy a second chance, the headliner needed to know how he messed up his first shot, and the fan said he was “controlling.”

“Controlling? Nope, absolutely not!” the Eternals actor assured her. “Bye-bye! Bye-bye! Bye-bye!”

He even led the audience in a chant to drive the point home. “When I say controlling, you say … bye-bye!” he instructed. The entire Mode Center arena screamed “bye-bye” in response.