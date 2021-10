Supportive GF in the Stands

Wilde supported the “Treat People With Kindness” artist during his Las Vegas concert in September 2021.

“Olivia arrived once Harry started singing ‘Golden,’” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “She was standing the entire time off to the side. … She was very happy for him and cheered him on. She was hardcore dancing and clearly was very supportive. She recorded him from her phone when he was singing ‘Cherry.’”