Jaime King (Lemon Breeland)

The actress later appeared in Barely Lethal, Black Summer, Ocean’s Eight, Escape Plan 2: Hades and The Mistletoe Promise.

King filed for divorce from Kyle Newman — with whom she shares sons James and Leo — in May 2020 after nearly 13 years of marriage. She was linked to entrepreneur Sennett Devermont in December 2020.