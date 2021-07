Rachel Bilson (Zoe Hart)

Bilson went on to star on Nashville, Take Two, Drunk History and Lovestruck. She also cohosts the “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” podcast with her former O.C. costar Melinda Clarke.

The Chuck alum welcomed daughter Briar Rose in October 2014 with ex Hayden Christensen, whom she split from in September 2017. She subsequently dated Bill Hader from 2019 to 2020.