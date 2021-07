Tim Matheson (Brick Breeland)

Matheson has appeared on This Is Us, The Good Fight, The Affair, Child’s Play, Madam Secretary, Killing Reagan and Virgin River. He has also directed episodes of Virgin River, Lucifer and The Last Ship.

The actor has three children, Molly, Emma and Cooper, with ex-wife Megan Murphy Matheson. He married Elizabeth Marighetto in March 2018.