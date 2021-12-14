2. He’s Starred Alongside Lucy Hale Before

Stowell and Hale were friends before they were coworkers, but their first project together was 2020’s Fantasy Island, in which they both played guests at a mysterious tropical resort. The Colossal actor pointed to their previous work as one of the reasons they were so relaxed with each other while filming The Hating Game.

“For me, this is my first rom-com. Lucy is a veteran,” he told Pop-Culturalist in December. “To get to do a romantic comedy with a friend, I was able to lean on her. I was able to take advice from her. She led by example. I followed her lead from day one.”