What’s Been Scrapped?

In addition to Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, HBO Max canceled the series Made for Love in June 2022 after two seasons. One month later, the platform canceled the coming-of-age comedy series Gordita Chronicles after one season. “Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end Gordita Chronicles at HBO Max,” a spokesperson for the streaming service told Deadline at the time. A reboot of the 1990 film House Party produced by LeBron James was also scrapped.