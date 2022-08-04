What’s Coming to HBO Max?

Before the rumored merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ happens, some Discovery+ content will become available on HBO Max. Several titles from Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Network will debut on HBO Max in September 2022, including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines and The Lost Kitchen. According to Variety, the former HGTV stars will also launch a new show in October 2022 called Fixer Upper: The Castle, which will follow them as they renovate their own home. The Castle will be available on HBO Max, Discovery+ and the Magnolia Network cable channel.