What’s Leaving HBO Max?

Several Max Original films have already left the service, though they are now available to rent or purchase on demand on other apps. In addition to The Witches and Moonshot, these titles include An American Pickle (starring Seth Rogen), Superintelligence (starring Melissa McCarthy), Locked Down and Charm City Kings.

All eight Harry Potter films will also leave HBO Max at the end of August 2022, but they will still be available to stream on NBC’s Peacock.