Nakia Renee and Jared Motley

Nakia’s risk with Jared put her $100,000 prize on the line. Jared surprised the viewers when he stayed true to his word and the duo split the money.

Although they continued their relationship off the island, Nakia later confirmed that they called it quits. “Things didn’t work out between him and I. We’re kind of going in two different directions as far as like what we want,” the makeup artist explained in a video shared via Reddit in September 2021. “It was a real relationship. It was not just for the camera. Just like in any other real relationship he tried, I tried, and it just didn’t work.”