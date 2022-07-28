What Is ‘The Princess’ About?

The documentary follows Diana’s rise to royal stardom, from her early romance with Charles to their highly publicized divorce. “The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move and the constant judgment of her character. Through archival material, the film is also a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public’s own preoccupations, fears, aspirations and desires,” per HBO.