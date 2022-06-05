James Marsden Returns! Everything to Know About 'Westworld' Season 4

James Marsden Returns

In June 2022, Westworld announced that Marsden would return when he made a surprise appearance at the show’s ATX Television Festival panel in Austin, Texas. No details were revealed about exactly how he’d return.

“Sometimes you have to go away to come back,” Marsden told the audience via Deadline. “We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been 7 years of our show and yeah, it’s an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn’t know where it was all gonna go but I’m glad to see it now.”