What Will Season 2 Explore?

Ahead of the show’s renewal, Locke and Connor revealed what they were hoping to see unfold for their characters in the future.

“I think it’s quite easy to look ahead at a second season because of volume three and four of the novels. Charlie develops an eating disorder and his mental health takes a turn for the worse and I think that would be interesting to look into, especially if the show continues to be very much a teen show,” Locke detailed to Entertainment Weekly in May 2022, one month after the series premiered.

He added: “Whenever people tackle mental health on TV, it tends to be really dark and I think what our show has really done well so far is tackling issues, but from an optimistic lens. You can always see the light at the end of the tunnel, you always know it’s going to get better. I think it’d be really great to look at that more.”

Connor, for his part, noted that he was excited to see more of Tao and Elle’s romance.

“Seeing Tao and Elle’s relationship slowly progress is something that everyone watching season 1 was very keen to see, so I’m sure they’d be very excited for that,” he told EW. “But also yeah, touching on what Joe said. I think the relationship between Nick and Charlie, that’s a big thing that they go through in volume 3 is how to deal with that as a couple and learning healthy practices as a couple.”