Heartstopper's Joe Locke: 5 Things to Know About the Actor Who Plays Charlie

1. ‘Heartstopper’ Is His 1st TV Role

Locke, who has a history in theater, previously opened up about how Heartstopper was his first experience starring in a TV show.

“I got the role through an open audition. Alice, the author of the graphic novels, really wanted to get as authentic casting as possible, so they did an open call and anyone could send in a self-tape,” he told Behind the Blinds in May 2022. “After that, I got invited to a recall, and then another recall – that was when I started to think, ‘Oh, maybe this is something that might actually happen!’”

Locke continued: “When I first heard about the audition, I read the comics and I just saw so much of myself in Charlie and so much of what my school experience was like. I really wanted to be a part of the project because I felt like there are not many shows out there that depict the positives of growing up as a queer person – I just thought it was so great that there’s a story in which we can show younger queer kids that they deserve happiness.”