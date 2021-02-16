Bachelor Heather Martin Reflects on Brief Stint on ’Bachelor’ Season 25: ‘I Am Not Letting Fear Run My Life’ By Sarah Hearon 3 hours ago Craig Sjodin/ABC 8 5 / 8 Elyse Behlbom Another season 23 alum, Elyse wrote, “❤️❤️ I love this.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News