Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

Unlike her siblings, Cardwell has not made an appearance on her mother’s reality show. She welcomed daughter Kaitlyn in 2012. After marrying Michael Cardwell in May 2014, she gave birth to their daughter, Kylee, in 2015, but the pair separated in 2017. In a May 2021 Instagram post, Cardwell said that she works at a gas station. The former TV personality revealed in March 2020 that she got breast implants and veneers.