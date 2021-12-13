‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

June ‘Mama June’ Shannon

After appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars from 2015 to 2016, June began documenting her weight loss journey on Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premiered in 2017 and was later renamed Mama June: Road to Redemption. She was arrested in March 2019 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia but avoided jail time by completing community service. The reality star exclusively told Us in March 2021 that she was “14 months sober” and focused on rebuilding her finances and her relationships with her family.