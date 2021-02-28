‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Adrian Pasdar (Nathan Petrelli)

Pasdar got his big break as the title character in Fox’s Profit, which originally aired in 1996. He played David McClaren in the final two seasons of the CBS drama Judging Amy from 2003 through 2005 and had a recurring role on Desperate Housewives. More recently, he appeared on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and The CW’s Supergirl.

The Massachusetts native married Natalie Maines of The Chicks in June 2000 after starring in the band’s “Goodbye Earl” music video. The pair share two sons, Jackson and Beckett. In July 2017, Maines announced that she and Pasdar were calling it quits and their divorce was finalized two years later. When The Chicks released their 2020 album, Gaslighter, Maines claimed that the title was inspired by personal themes, including gaslighting and infidelity in relationships.