‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ali Larter (Niki Sanders/Tracy Strauss)

Larter was dubbed one of Hollywood’s notorious “scream queens” after appearing in Final Destination and its sequel in 2000 and 2003, respectively. She later transitioned to romantic comedies, including Legally Blonde (2001) and A Lot Like Love (2005). The New Jersey native starred alongside Idris Elba and Beyoncé Knowles in Obsessed (2009). In December 2020, she issued a public apology to former Heroes costar Leonard Roberts following his accusations of racial tension on-set.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about Leonard Roberts’ experience on Heroes and I am heartbroken reading his perception of our relationship, which absolutely doesn’t match my memory nor experience on the show,” she said in a statement at the time. “I respect Leonard as an artist and I applaud him or anyone using their voice and platform. I am truly sorry for any role I may have played in his painful experience during that time and I wish him and his family the very best.”