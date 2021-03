Dania Ramirez (Maya Herrera)

Known for her work on Entourage and The Sopranos, Ramirez joined Heroes in season 2 and made her last appearance in season 3. Her next major role was on Lifetime’s Devious Maids from 2013 to 2016. She married director John Beverly “Bev” Land in February 2013 and the pair welcomed fraternal twins — son John and daughter Gaia — later that year.